Fund Update: RiverFront Investment Group, LLC opened a $4.4M position in $SPHY stock

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC has opened a new $4.4M position in $SPHY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPHY.
$SPHY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $SPHY stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ILMARINEN MUTUAL PENSION INSURANCE CO added 28,100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $659,507,000
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 8,160,149 shares (+2357.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,110,689
- VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC added 7,307,320 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,137,434
- ADVENTIST HEALTH SYSTEM SUNBELT HEALTHCARE CORP removed 5,654,700 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,433,074
- MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MICHIGAN added 4,666,949 shares (+362.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,299,945
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 3,621,132 shares (+161.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,806,911
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,079,200 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,114,864
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
