Fund Update: RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added 435,257 shares of $IJH to their portfolio

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC has added 435,257 shares of $IJH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IJH.
$IJH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,165 institutional investors add shares of $IJH stock to their portfolio, and 861 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES added 8,628,060 shares (+45.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $537,700,699
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,441,693 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $401,381,890
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 5,925,879 shares (+8217.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $369,241,520
- FMR LLC added 5,776,791 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $360,009,615
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,857,763 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $240,415,790
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 3,773,422 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,121,924
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 3,648,144 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,315,852
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
