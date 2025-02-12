Fund Update: RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added 304,736 shares of $IJR to their portfolio

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC has added 304,736 shares of $IJR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IJR.
$IJR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,283 institutional investors add shares of $IJR stock to their portfolio, and 919 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 1,786,495 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,839,953
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,639,870 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,945,821
- FMR LLC added 1,230,029 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $143,864,191
- COLONY GROUP, LLC removed 1,106,039 shares (-73.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $129,362,321
- ACCREDITED INVESTORS INC. removed 758,401 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $88,702,580
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 721,083 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,083,183
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 654,551 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $76,556,284
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
