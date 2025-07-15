Fund Update: RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC opened a $35.3M position in $CWAN stock

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC has opened a new $35.3M position in $CWAN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CWAN.

$CWAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $CWAN stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CWAN Insider Trading Activity

$CWAN insiders have traded $CWAN stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XIII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQUISITION, L.P. WCAS sold 14,137,500 shares for an estimated $340,289,625

SANDEEP SAHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 485,111 shares for an estimated $13,122,776 .

. SCOTT STANLEY ERICKSON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 205,720 shares for an estimated $6,224,573 .

. JAMES S COX (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 219,866 shares for an estimated $5,996,833 .

. SOUVIK DAS (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 82,117 shares for an estimated $2,425,035 .

. SUBI SETHI (Chief Client Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 69,840 shares for an estimated $2,038,348 .

. KATHLEEN A CORBET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,161 shares for an estimated $498,212.

$CWAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWAN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

$CWAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWAN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CWAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $27.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $36.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Alexei Gogolev from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $36.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 02/20/2025

on 02/20/2025 Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 02/20/2025

