Fund Update: RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC opened a $35.3M position in $CWAN stock

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC has opened a new $35.3M position in $CWAN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CWAN.
$CWAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $CWAN stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 3,833,333 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,733,324
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 3,123,479 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,709,237
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,366,715 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,427,962
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,199,817 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,955,095
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,113,738 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,648,178
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 1,979,541 shares (+61.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,051,698
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,817,308 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,703,854
$CWAN Insider Trading Activity
$CWAN insiders have traded $CWAN stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- XIII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQUISITION, L.P. WCAS sold 14,137,500 shares for an estimated $340,289,625
- SANDEEP SAHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 485,111 shares for an estimated $13,122,776.
- SCOTT STANLEY ERICKSON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 205,720 shares for an estimated $6,224,573.
- JAMES S COX (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 219,866 shares for an estimated $5,996,833.
- SOUVIK DAS (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 82,117 shares for an estimated $2,425,035.
- SUBI SETHI (Chief Client Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 69,840 shares for an estimated $2,038,348.
- KATHLEEN A CORBET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,161 shares for an estimated $498,212.
$CWAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWAN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025
$CWAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWAN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CWAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $27.0 on 06/24/2025
- Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $36.0 on 06/11/2025
- Alexei Gogolev from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 04/25/2025
- Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 04/22/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $36.0 on 02/21/2025
- Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 02/20/2025
- Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 02/20/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.