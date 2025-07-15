Fund Update: RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC opened a $20.5M position in $FWRG stock

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC has opened a new $20.5M position in $FWRG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FWRG.

$FWRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $FWRG stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FWRG Insider Trading Activity

$FWRG insiders have traded $FWRG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT sold 4,500,000 shares for an estimated $66,150,000

CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY TOMASSO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 125,731 shares for an estimated $2,129,439 .

. CHARLES JEMLEY purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $247,500

H MELVILLE III HOPE (CFO and Treasurer) sold 8,013 shares for an estimated $134,698

JAY ANTHONY WOLSZCZAK (Chief Legal Officer, GC & Secy) sold 5,743 shares for an estimated $96,539

MATTHEW EISENACHER (Chief Brand Officer) sold 4,257 shares for an estimated $71,560

ERIC RICHARD HARTMAN (Chief Development Officer) sold 3,916 shares for an estimated $65,827

LAURA ANNE SORENSEN (Chief People Officer) sold 3,675 shares for an estimated $61,776

JOHN DANIEL JONES (Chief Operations Officer) sold 3,554 shares for an estimated $59,742

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FWRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FWRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FWRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FWRG in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FWRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FWRG forecast page.

$FWRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWRG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FWRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $22.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $22.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James set a target price of $21.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $23.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $20.0 on 05/06/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FWRG ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.