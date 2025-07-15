Fund Update: RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC opened a $20.5M position in $FWRG stock

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC has opened a new $20.5M position in $FWRG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FWRG.
$FWRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $FWRG stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,028,128 shares (+830.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,768,331
- RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 1,279,544 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $20,523,885
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 814,062 shares (+3919.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,554,132
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 679,835 shares (+306.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,319,252
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 628,114 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,458,098
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 536,392 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,930,926
- 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 522,705 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,703,038
$FWRG Insider Trading Activity
$FWRG insiders have traded $FWRG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT sold 4,500,000 shares for an estimated $66,150,000
- CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY TOMASSO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 125,731 shares for an estimated $2,129,439.
- CHARLES JEMLEY purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $247,500
- H MELVILLE III HOPE (CFO and Treasurer) sold 8,013 shares for an estimated $134,698
- JAY ANTHONY WOLSZCZAK (Chief Legal Officer, GC & Secy) sold 5,743 shares for an estimated $96,539
- MATTHEW EISENACHER (Chief Brand Officer) sold 4,257 shares for an estimated $71,560
- ERIC RICHARD HARTMAN (Chief Development Officer) sold 3,916 shares for an estimated $65,827
- LAURA ANNE SORENSEN (Chief People Officer) sold 3,675 shares for an estimated $61,776
- JOHN DANIEL JONES (Chief Operations Officer) sold 3,554 shares for an estimated $59,742
$FWRG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FWRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.
$FWRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FWRG in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
$FWRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWRG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FWRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 06/04/2025
- Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $22.0 on 05/08/2025
- Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $22.0 on 05/07/2025
- Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James set a target price of $21.0 on 05/07/2025
- Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 05/07/2025
- Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $23.0 on 05/07/2025
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $20.0 on 05/06/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
