Fund Update: RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC opened a $1.9M position in $ASML stock

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC has opened a new $1.9M position in $ASML, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ASML.

$ASML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 872 institutional investors add shares of $ASML stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASML Government Contracts

We have seen $178,574 of award payments to $ASML over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ASML Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ASML stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASML stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ASML Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASML in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 02/19/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

