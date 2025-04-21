Fund Update: RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC opened a $1.9M position in $ASML stock

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC has opened a new $1.9M position in $ASML, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ASML.
$ASML Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 872 institutional investors add shares of $ASML stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,460,680 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,012,368,094
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,301,979 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $902,375,605
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,166,532 shares (+82.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $808,499,998
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC added 959,696 shares (+43.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $665,146,103
- MORGAN STANLEY added 852,760 shares (+46.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $591,030,900
- FMR LLC removed 622,089 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $431,157,444
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 614,933 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $426,197,763
$ASML Government Contracts
We have seen $178,574 of award payments to $ASML over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$ASML Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ASML stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASML stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/09, 01/08, 11/25, 10/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20, 03/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 10/28.
$ASML Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASML in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 02/19/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
