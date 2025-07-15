Fund Update: RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 213,927 shares of TRANSCAT ($TRNS) to their portfolio

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC has added 213,927 shares of $TRNS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TRNS.

TRANSCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of TRANSCAT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TRANSCAT Insider Trading Activity

TRANSCAT insiders have traded $TRNS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG D. CAIRNS has made 2 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $92,427 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TRANSCAT Government Contracts

We have seen $963,472 of award payments to $TRNS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

TRANSCAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRNS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TRANSCAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRNS forecast page.

TRANSCAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRNS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $105.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $116.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Ted Jackson from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $85.0 on 01/29/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRNS ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.