Fund Update: RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 213,927 shares of TRANSCAT ($TRNS) to their portfolio

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC has added 213,927 shares of $TRNS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TRNS.
TRANSCAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of TRANSCAT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 341,148 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,398,468
- RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 213,927 shares (+94.3%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $18,389,164
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 154,024 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,467,086
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 153,196 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,405,442
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 88,763 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,608,405
- BROADCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 71,692 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,337,469
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 71,685 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,336,948
TRANSCAT Insider Trading Activity
TRANSCAT insiders have traded $TRNS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG D. CAIRNS has made 2 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $92,427 and 0 sales.
TRANSCAT Government Contracts
We have seen $963,472 of award payments to $TRNS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GAGE CALIBRATION - FFP: $559,586
- CALIBRATION SERVICES FOR OPTION PERIOD 4 PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE (POP) 8/26/2024-8/25/2025.: $270,394
- SERVICE: $27,667
- ON-SITE CALIBRATION SERVICE: $22,450
- ON-SITE AND OFF-SITE CALIBRATIONS: $18,623
TRANSCAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRNS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
TRANSCAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRNS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $105.0 on 07/10/2025
- Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $116.0 on 06/25/2025
- Ted Jackson from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $85.0 on 01/29/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
