Fund Update: RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 156,583 shares of FRESHPET ($FRPT) to their portfolio

RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC has added 156,583 shares of $FRPT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FRPT.

FRESHPET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of FRESHPET stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FRESHPET Insider Trading Activity

FRESHPET insiders have traded $FRPT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT JAMES MORRIS (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $5,488,750 .

. CATHAL WALSH (SVP-Managing Director, Europe) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,186 shares for an estimated $2,195,425 .

. THEMBEKA MACHABA (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $384,625

TIMOTHY R MCLEVISH has made 7 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $364,455 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG D. STEENECK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $212,560

DAVID BIEGGER purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $161,235

WALTER N. GEORGE has made 3 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $143,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARYL G BREWSTER purchased 241 shares for an estimated $25,297

OLUFUNLAYO OLURINDE FAJEMIROKUN-BECK purchased 227 shares for an estimated $24,915

FRESHPET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FRPT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

FRESHPET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FRPT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $163.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $125.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $165.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $162.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Brian Holland from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $189.0 on 11/05/2024

