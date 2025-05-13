Fund Update: River Road Asset Management, LLC opened a $88.7M position in $HAE stock

River Road Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $88.7M position in $HAE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HAE.

$HAE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $HAE stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HAE Government Contracts

We have seen $243,403 of award payments to $HAE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$HAE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HAE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

