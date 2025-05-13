Fund Update: River Road Asset Management, LLC opened a $88.7M position in $HAE stock

River Road Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $88.7M position in $HAE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HAE.
$HAE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $HAE stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,661,631 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,146,650
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,395,052 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,655,554
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 805,916 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,215,961
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 735,324 shares (-58.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,729,840
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 296,823 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,175,939
- CITIGROUP INC added 291,574 shares (+87.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,529,527
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 282,521 shares (+820.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,059,239
$HAE Government Contracts
We have seen $243,403 of award payments to $HAE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- HAEMONETIC BAGS FOR BLOOD AND FLUIDS: $73,685
- ARTERIAL AND VENOUS CLOSURE SHEATHS: $48,018
- NUTRIENT ADDITIVE SOLUTION FORMULA: $46,615
- HAEMONETICS EQUIPMENT SERVICE MAINT: $23,244
- (R) HAEMONETICS CORPORATION:1177264 [25-002935] AUTOMATED CELL PROCESSORS ACP 215 SERIAL NUMBER 19C027SPG ...: $12,166
$HAE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HAE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
