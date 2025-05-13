Fund Update: River Road Asset Management, LLC opened a $60.9M position in $GMS stock

River Road Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $60.9M position in $GMS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GMS.
$GMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $GMS stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,085,551 shares (+135.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,087,291
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 941,032 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,855,311
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 832,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,930,195
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 793,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,332,964
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 505,513 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,988,386
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 328,878 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,898,720
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 328,825 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,060,125
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GMS Insider Trading Activity
$GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THERON I GILLIAM sold 12,474 shares for an estimated $916,340
- JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) purchased 3,650 shares for an estimated $255,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GMS Government Contracts
We have seen $12,938,094 of award payments to $GMS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511037984!SHOP EQUIPMENT,UTIL: $1,702,271
- 8510984718!SHOP EQUIPMENT,UTIL: $1,122,266
- GMS INDUSTRIAL P/N GMS7484K QTY 7 CO APPROVES FLAT CHARGES OF $2550.00 X QTY 7 TOTALS $17850.00: $681,767
- 8510970199!VEHICAL SEALANT KIT: $651,359
- PN: GMS7482KC- SHIPPING COST AN ADDITIONAL $6,200.00: $519,574
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$GMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GMS ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.