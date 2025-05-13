Stocks
GMS

Fund Update: River Road Asset Management, LLC opened a $60.9M position in $GMS stock

May 13, 2025 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker

River Road Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $60.9M position in $GMS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GMS.

$GMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $GMS stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GMS Insider Trading Activity

$GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THERON I GILLIAM sold 12,474 shares for an estimated $916,340
  • JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) purchased 3,650 shares for an estimated $255,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GMS Government Contracts

We have seen $12,938,094 of award payments to $GMS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$GMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GMS ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News

Stocks mentioned

GMS

