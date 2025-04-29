Fund Update: Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC opened a $66.1M position in $XLC stock

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC has opened a new $66.1M position in $XLC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLC.
$XLC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 500 institutional investors add shares of $XLC stock to their portfolio, and 428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 3,178,089 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,670,796
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 2,746,071 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,847,133
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 2,066,650 shares (+9538.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,328,392
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 945,987 shares (-2.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,581,001
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 867,376 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,658,415
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 787,017 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,191,115
- RICHARD BERNSTEIN ADVISORS LLC added 685,668 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,132,678
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
