Fund Update: Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added 1,845,994 shares of $XLF to their portfolio

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC has added 1,845,994 shares of $XLF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLF.
$XLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 935 institutional investors add shares of $XLF stock to their portfolio, and 585 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 25,568,219 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,235,712,024
- MORGAN STANLEY added 19,081,723 shares (+50.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $922,219,672
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 18,691,400 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903,355,362
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 11,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $531,630,000
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 6,834,422 shares (+156.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,307,615
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 6,334,643 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,153,296
- CITIGROUP INC added 6,009,081 shares (+135.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,418,884
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $XLF ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.