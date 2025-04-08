Fund Update: RHUMBLINE ADVISERS added 136,141 shares of GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE ($GWRE) to their portfolio

RHUMBLINE ADVISERS has added 136,141 shares of $GWRE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GWRE.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE Insider Trading Activity

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE insiders have traded $GWRE stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GEORGE ROSENBAUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 29,069 shares for an estimated $5,451,733 .

. JOHN P MULLEN (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 27,931 shares for an estimated $5,209,306 .

. JEFFREY ELLIOTT COOPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,260 shares for an estimated $1,500,209 .

. JAMES WINSTON KING (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,084 shares for an estimated $1,311,456 .

. MICHAEL C KELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,787 shares for an estimated $680,833 .

. DAVID S BAUER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $181,475.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GWRE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/11/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/11/2024

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWRE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GWRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $236.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Brad Sills from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 10/11/2024

on 10/11/2024 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $205.0 on 10/11/2024

