Fund Update: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC opened a $216.8M position in $NOW stock

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC has opened a new $216.8M position in $NOW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NOW.

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,087 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 991 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$NOW Government Contracts

We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

$NOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1017.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Allan Verkhovski from Scotiabank set a target price of $1100.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $1085.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $975.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $1003.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $950.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/15/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

