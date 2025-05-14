Fund Update: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC opened a $216.8M position in $NOW stock

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC has opened a new $216.8M position in $NOW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NOW.
$NOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,087 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 991 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,359,697 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,082,509,169
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 877,875 shares (+1586.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $698,911,402
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 864,337 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $688,133,259
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 791,060 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $629,794,508
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 684,867 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $545,250,013
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 666,172 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $530,366,176
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC added 563,280 shares (+53.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $448,449,739
$NOW Insider Trading Activity
$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 33,195 shares for an estimated $33,021,693.
- PAUL JOHN SMITH (Pres., Global Cust.& Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 8,835 shares for an estimated $8,714,676.
- RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 7,667 shares for an estimated $7,705,024.
- GINA MASTANTUONO (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,734 shares for an estimated $4,572,817.
- JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,146 shares for an estimated $4,069,319.
- NICHOLAS TZITZON (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,258 shares for an estimated $3,053,575.
- ANITA M SANDS sold 2,229 shares for an estimated $2,372,993
- JEFFREY A MILLER sold 2,282 shares for an estimated $2,351,920
- LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412.
- JONATHAN CHADWICK sold 770 shares for an estimated $717,351
- DEBORAH BLACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 656 shares for an estimated $616,980.
- PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $609,105.
- KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $200,637.
$NOW Government Contracts
We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOFTWARE LICENSE RENEWAL: $749,146
$NOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 12/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/13, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$NOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
$NOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1017.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Allan Verkhovski from Scotiabank set a target price of $1100.0 on 05/07/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $1085.0 on 05/07/2025
- Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/24/2025
- Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $975.0 on 04/24/2025
- Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $1003.0 on 04/24/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $950.0 on 04/22/2025
- Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/15/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
