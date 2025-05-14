Fund Update: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC opened a $205.9M position in $GOOG stock

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC has opened a new $205.9M position in $GOOG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOOG.

$GOOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,856 institutional investors add shares of $GOOG stock to their portfolio, and 2,130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GOOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GOOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/02/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/05/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOOG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOG forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOG ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.