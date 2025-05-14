Fund Update: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC opened a $205.9M position in $GOOG stock

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC has opened a new $205.9M position in $GOOG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOOG.
$GOOG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,856 institutional investors add shares of $GOOG stock to their portfolio, and 2,130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 12,902,988 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,015,833,815
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,687,855 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,513,533,586
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,243,959 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,444,183,714
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 8,135,012 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,549,231,685
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 7,034,862 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,099,056,490
- DODGE & COX removed 6,761,511 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,287,662,154
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,724,494 shares (+1.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,050,567,697
$GOOG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 03/17, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/11 and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 04/08, 01/21, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 12/19.
$GOOG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/02/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/05/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
