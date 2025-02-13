Fund Update: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC opened a $166.8M position in $SHOP stock

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC has opened a new $166.8M position in $SHOP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SHOP.
$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 8,471,742 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $678,925,403
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 7,316,862 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $778,001,936
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 7,201,698 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $577,144,077
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,564,430 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $591,665,841
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,900,314 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $312,571,163
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,868,873 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $310,051,482
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,849,796 shares (+631.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $409,348,808
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SHOP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHOP ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.