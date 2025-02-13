News & Insights

Stocks
UNH

Fund Update: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC opened a $141.0M position in $UNH stock

February 13, 2025 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC has opened a new $141.0M position in $UNH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNH.

$UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,462 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,757 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • AMUNDI added 2,991,470 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,513,265,014
  • FMR LLC removed 2,380,516 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,204,207,823
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,917,447 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $969,959,739
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,886,186 shares (+76830.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $954,146,049
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,782,266 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,042,055,284
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,649,085 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,206,138
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,599,711 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $809,229,806

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$UNH Insider Trading Activity

$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UNH Government Contracts

We have seen $24,433,187,969 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNH ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.