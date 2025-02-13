Fund Update: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC opened a $141.0M position in $UNH stock

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC has opened a new $141.0M position in $UNH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNH.
$UNH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,462 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,757 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMUNDI added 2,991,470 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,513,265,014
- FMR LLC removed 2,380,516 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,204,207,823
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,917,447 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $969,959,739
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,886,186 shares (+76830.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $954,146,049
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,782,266 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,042,055,284
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,649,085 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,206,138
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,599,711 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $809,229,806
$UNH Insider Trading Activity
$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575
- ERIN MCSWEENEY (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 701 shares for an estimated $438,987
$UNH Government Contracts
We have seen $24,433,187,969 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,365,317,619
- EXPRESS REPORT: R2 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,073,795,458
- EXPRESS REPORT: R1 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $941,727,421
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY24 Q3 MAY: $833,805,970
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY25 1ST QTR OCTOBER: $771,731,035
$UNH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $50,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 12/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
