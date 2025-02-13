Fund Update: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC opened a $133.3M position in $JNJ stock

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC has opened a new $133.3M position in $JNJ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JNJ.
$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,469 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,985,149 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $720,952,248
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,092,860 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $501,228,891
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 2,511,140 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,161,066
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,356,359 shares (+228.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $381,871,539
- FMR LLC removed 2,236,991 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,513,638
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,125,236 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,351,630
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,992,838 shares (-79.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,204,231
$JNJ Insider Trading Activity
$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878
- ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 5,635 shares for an estimated $930,113
- MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220
$JNJ Government Contracts
We have seen $43,810,450 of award payments to $JNJ over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4565676752!5.5MM TI CANN SCREW + ST - 65MM: $558,058
- 8510979866!OTHER MEDICAL: $399,070
- 4565921178!2.4MM VA-LCP DISTAL: $363,348
- 4565956035!CSS+ SMALL SET: $290,401
- 4564287529!3.5MM TI CANN SCREW + FT - 42MM: $276,497
$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 01/24, 01/21, 01/16, 12/12, 11/26, 11/22 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 01/08, 12/24, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $250,000 on 12/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/10, 09/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.