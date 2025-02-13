Fund Update: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC opened a $133.3M position in $JNJ stock

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC has opened a new $133.3M position in $JNJ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JNJ.

$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,469 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JNJ Insider Trading Activity

$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 5,635 shares for an estimated $930,113

MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220

$JNJ Government Contracts

We have seen $43,810,450 of award payments to $JNJ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

