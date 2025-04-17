Stocks
Fund Update: QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 47,913 shares of RESMED ($RMD) to their portfolio

April 17, 2025 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative

QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. has added 47,913 shares of $RMD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period.

RESMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of RESMED stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 700,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,083,000
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 696,843 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,361,025
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 601,193 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,486,827
  • INVESCO LTD. added 566,046 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,449,059
  • COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 473,179 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,211,305
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 454,964 shares (+114.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,045,717
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 395,621 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,474,566

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RESMED Insider Trading Activity

RESMED insiders have traded $RMD stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL J. FARRELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,710 shares for an estimated $9,527,849.
  • KAUSHIK GHOSHAL (Chief Commercial Officer, SaaS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,858 shares for an estimated $4,477,282.
  • PETER C FARRELL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $2,829,880.
  • JUSTIN LEONG (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,160 shares for an estimated $1,497,415
  • BRETT SANDERCOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,412,190.
  • WITTE JAN DE sold 796 shares for an estimated $198,052
  • MICHAEL J RIDER (Global General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 410 shares for an estimated $97,201.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RESMED Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

RESMED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for RESMED, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RMD forecast page.

RESMED Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $265.0 on 04/16/2025
  • An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $240.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $RMD ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

