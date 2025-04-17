Fund Update: QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 47,913 shares of RESMED ($RMD) to their portfolio

QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. has added 47,913 shares of $RMD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RMD.

RESMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of RESMED stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RESMED Insider Trading Activity

RESMED insiders have traded $RMD stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. FARRELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,710 shares for an estimated $9,527,849 .

. KAUSHIK GHOSHAL (Chief Commercial Officer, SaaS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,858 shares for an estimated $4,477,282 .

. PETER C FARRELL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $2,829,880 .

. JUSTIN LEONG (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,160 shares for an estimated $1,497,415

BRETT SANDERCOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,412,190 .

. WITTE JAN DE sold 796 shares for an estimated $198,052

MICHAEL J RIDER (Global General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 410 shares for an estimated $97,201.

RESMED Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

RESMED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

RESMED Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $265.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $240.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

