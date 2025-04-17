Fund Update: QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 350,837 shares of NEWMONT GOLD ($NEM) to their portfolio

QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. has added 350,837 shares of $NEM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NEM.

NEWMONT GOLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 499 institutional investors add shares of NEWMONT GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 683 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEWMONT GOLD Insider Trading Activity

NEWMONT GOLD insiders have traded $NEM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATASCHA VILJOEN (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,799 shares for an estimated $1,461,214 .

. THOMAS RONALD PALMER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,131,520 .

. PETER TOTH (EVP, Chief Sustain & Dev Off) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $786,300 .

. HARRY M. IV CONGER purchased 9,498 shares for an estimated $400,335

BRUCE R BROOK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,308 shares for an estimated $363,599.

NEWMONT GOLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

NEWMONT GOLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

NEWMONT GOLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 10/24/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

