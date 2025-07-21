Fund Update: QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 28,255 shares of PARKER-HANNIFIN ($PH) to their portfolio

QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. has added 28,255 shares of $PH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PH.
PARKER-HANNIFIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 694 institutional investors add shares of PARKER-HANNIFIN stock to their portfolio, and 724 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,732,460 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,210,071,336
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,138,443 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $692,002,577
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 969,006 shares (+147.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $589,010,297
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 842,262 shares (+52.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $511,968,956
- UBS GROUP AG added 715,829 shares (+73.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $435,116,657
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 512,868 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,746,813
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 507,704 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $308,607,876
PARKER-HANNIFIN Insider Trading Activity
PARKER-HANNIFIN insiders have traded $PH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH SCAMINACE sold 958 shares for an estimated $639,474
- JAY REIDY (VP & Pres.-Aerospace Grp.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 647 shares for an estimated $428,838.
- MARK T CZAJA (VP & Chief Tech. & Innov. Off.) sold 375 shares for an estimated $266,947
PARKER-HANNIFIN Government Contracts
We have seen $139,103,410 of award payments to $PH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ACQUISITION OF 240 EACH SPARES: $23,973,931
- AH-64 SERVOCYLINDER: $22,052,076
- OVERHAUL/UPGRADE OF THE PRIMARY SERVO IN SUPPORT OF THE UH-60 BLACK HAWK.: $8,355,654
- MAINTENANCE AND OVERHAUL OF THE PUMP, HYDRAULIC IN SUPPORT OF THE UH-60 BLACK HAWK.: $7,622,635
- MAINTENANCE AND OVERHAUL OF THE PUMP, HYDRAULIC IN SUPPORT OF THE UH-60 BLACK HAWK.: $7,622,635
PARKER-HANNIFIN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
PARKER-HANNIFIN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PH in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
PARKER-HANNIFIN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PH recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $770.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $717.0 on 07/21/2025
- Ken Newman from Keybanc set a target price of $790.0 on 07/15/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $831.0 on 07/14/2025
- Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $725.0 on 07/09/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $770.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $827.0 on 05/19/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
