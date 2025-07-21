Fund Update: QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 276,197 shares of CRH PLC ($CRH) to their portfolio

QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. has added 276,197 shares of $CRH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRH.
CRH PLC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of CRH PLC stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 24,591,538 shares (+62.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,163,317,597
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 7,536,462 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $662,982,562
- BARCLAYS PLC added 7,470,918 shares (+189.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $657,216,656
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,797,341 shares (+93.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $422,022,087
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,242,650 shares (-67.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,255,920
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 3,108,416 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $273,447,355
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 3,008,636 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,669,708
CRH PLC Insider Trading Activity
CRH PLC insiders have traded $CRH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PADRAIG ORIORDAIN (Group General Counsel) purchased 1,492 shares for an estimated $147,940
CRH PLC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
CRH PLC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $105.0 on 07/10/2025
- Anthony Codling from RBC Capital set a target price of $108.0 on 04/14/2025
- Garik Shmois from Loop Capital set a target price of $114.0 on 04/09/2025
- Elodie Rall from JP Morgan set a target price of $114.0 on 03/11/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
