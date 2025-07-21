Fund Update: QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 276,197 shares of CRH PLC ($CRH) to their portfolio

QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. has added 276,197 shares of $CRH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRH.

CRH PLC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of CRH PLC stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CRH PLC Insider Trading Activity

CRH PLC insiders have traded $CRH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PADRAIG ORIORDAIN (Group General Counsel) purchased 1,492 shares for an estimated $147,940

CRH PLC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

CRH PLC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $105.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Anthony Codling from RBC Capital set a target price of $108.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital set a target price of $114.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Elodie Rall from JP Morgan set a target price of $114.0 on 03/11/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

