Fund Update: QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 186,490 shares of ING GROEP N.V. ($ING) to their portfolio

QRG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. has added 186,490 shares of $ING to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ING.
ING GROEP N.V. Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of ING GROEP N.V. stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,429,895 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,076,454
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,353,054 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,202,356
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,080,423 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,930,228
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 741,527 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,619,728
- OPTIVER HOLDING B.V. added 636,733 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,977,606
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 487,716 shares (+671.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,642,509
- TWIN TREE MANAGEMENT, LP removed 482,648 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,563,094
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ING ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
