Fund Update: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,412,147 shares of COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL ($CRBG) to their portfolio

PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has added 3,412,147 shares of $CRBG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRBG.
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. removed 151,956,256 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,548,050,742
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 7,828,929 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,319,844
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,629,472 shares (+4624.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,630,096
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,412,147 shares (+73.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,721,480
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,330,408 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,679,111
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 2,866,222 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,786,024
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,559,661 shares (+926.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,610,653
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL insiders have traded $CRBG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AMERICAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 151,956,256 shares for an estimated $4,774,012,158.
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRBG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/02/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
