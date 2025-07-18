Fund Update: Pure Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $5.8M position in $MPAA stock

Pure Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $5.8M position in $MPAA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MPAA.
$MPAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $MPAA stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 523,664 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,974,808
- PURE FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 516,129 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $5,780,644
- AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 448,456 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,260,332
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 167,646 shares (+204.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,592,637
- TRUFFLE HOUND CAPITAL, LLC added 150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,425,000
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 141,987 shares (+123.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,348,876
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 98,558 shares (+70.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $936,301
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
