Fund Update: Pure Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $4.7M position in $SLDP stock

Pure Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $4.7M position in $SLDP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SLDP.
$SLDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $SLDP stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,120,316 shares (+709.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,276,331
- PURE FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 2,131,703 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $4,668,429
- STEWARD PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC added 954,594 shares (+31819.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,002,323
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 954,287 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,002,001
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 295,450 shares (-44.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $310,222
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 189,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,493
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 183,660 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,843
$SLDP Insider Trading Activity
$SLDP insiders have traded $SLDP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA BUETTNER-GARRETT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 375,000 shares for an estimated $457,968.
- STEVEN H GOLDBERG sold 82,365 shares for an estimated $133,480
- LESA B ROE sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $49,010
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
