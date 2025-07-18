Fund Update: Pure Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $4.7M position in $SLDP stock

Pure Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $4.7M position in $SLDP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SLDP.

$SLDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $SLDP stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SLDP Insider Trading Activity

$SLDP insiders have traded $SLDP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA BUETTNER-GARRETT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 375,000 shares for an estimated $457,968 .

. STEVEN H GOLDBERG sold 82,365 shares for an estimated $133,480

LESA B ROE sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $49,010

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.