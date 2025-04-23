Fund Update: Pure Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $36.4M position in $MGV stock

Pure Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $36.4M position in $MGV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MGV.
$MGV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $MGV stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 27,094,802 shares (+40868.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,384,411,717
- LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP removed 1,928,581 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,899,052
- ASSETMARK, INC added 367,771 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,938,275
- MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. removed 333,814 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,008,595
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 329,712 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,184,325
- PURE FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 282,438 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,389,311
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 241,757 shares (+12397.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,197,866
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
