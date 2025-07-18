Fund Update: Pure Financial Advisors, LLC added 30,051 shares of DUKE ENERGY ($DUK) to their portfolio

Pure Financial Advisors, LLC has added 30,051 shares of $DUK to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DUK.
DUKE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,084 institutional investors add shares of DUKE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 901 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 10,192,503 shares (+17880.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,243,179,590
- FMR LLC added 2,670,364 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $325,704,297
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 2,300,948 shares (+89.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,646,627
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,877,010 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,938,909
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,676,061 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,429,160
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,644,994 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $194,109,292
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,580,452 shares (+56.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,767,730
DUKE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
DUKE ENERGY insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,866
- KODWO GHARTEY-TAGOE (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 9,007 shares for an estimated $1,054,719
- LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,870 shares for an estimated $542,968.
DUKE ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $28,895,922 of award payments to $DUK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF - BASE ELECTRIC: $4,953,359
- IGF::OT::IGF ELECTRIC UTILITIES FOR THE EPA AND NIEHS MAIN CAMPUS IN RTP, NC: $3,420,833
- CAMP LEJEUNE UESC TO 3: $3,244,959
- IGF::OT::IGF UTILITY ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT (UESC) CAMP LEJEUNE STEAM DECENTRALIZATION: $2,749,634
- IGF::CT::IGF PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS COMPANY (PNG/CONTRACTOR) SHALL ASSUME OWNERSHIP, OPERATIONS, AND MAINTENA...: $1,971,994
DUKE ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
DUKE ENERGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUK in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025
DUKE ENERGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DUK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $127.0 on 07/15/2025
- Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $127.0 on 07/11/2025
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $122.0 on 07/01/2025
- Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 06/25/2025
- Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $124.0 on 06/18/2025
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $131.0 on 05/07/2025
- Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $142.0 on 05/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
