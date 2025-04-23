Fund Update: Pure Financial Advisors, LLC added 1,996,882 shares of $SCHX to their portfolio

Pure Financial Advisors, LLC has added 1,996,882 shares of $SCHX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SCHX.
$SCHX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 542 institutional investors add shares of $SCHX stock to their portfolio, and 548 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- US BANCORP \DE\ added 144,638,815 shares (+234.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,352,727,731
- MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 50,592,224 shares (-65.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,172,727,752
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV removed 29,853,225 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $691,997,755
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 10,647,286 shares (+178.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $235,092,074
- NEWMAN DIGNAN & SHEERAR, INC. removed 2,999,244 shares (-66.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,522,475
- DIVERSIFIED ENTERPRISES, LLC added 2,975,519 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,972,530
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 2,894,843 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,102,460
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.