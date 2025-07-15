Fund Update: PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO added 171,441 shares of PALANTIR ($PLTR) to their portfolio

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO has added 171,441 shares of $PLTR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PLTR.

PALANTIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,309 institutional investors add shares of PALANTIR stock to their portfolio, and 870 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PALANTIR Insider Trading Activity

PALANTIR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 234 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 233 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PALANTIR Government Contracts

We have seen $575,211,129 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PALANTIR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PALANTIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Mizuho issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

PALANTIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $116.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

