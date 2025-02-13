Fund Update: Prospera Financial Services Inc opened a $7.6M position in $IAT stock

Prospera Financial Services Inc has opened a new $7.6M position in $IAT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IAT.
$IAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $IAT stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROSPERA FINANCIAL SERVICES INC added 151,601 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,634,626
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 146,016 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,941,600
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 141,206 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,712,933
- MINICHMACGREGOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 139,490 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,024,716
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 138,809 shares (+885.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,990,421
- MAGNOLIA CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 134,817 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,409,200
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. removed 85,704 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,074,368
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
