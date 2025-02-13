Fund Update: Prospera Financial Services Inc opened a $6.4M position in $VMBS stock

Prospera Financial Services Inc has opened a new $6.4M position in $VMBS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VMBS.
$VMBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of $VMBS stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 37,928,555 shares (+442.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,719,680,683
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 5,380,804 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,965,653
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 3,137,164 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,239,015
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 3,095,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,368,106
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,564,973 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,295,875
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,139,431 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $101,002,537
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 1,846,939 shares (+976.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,193,990
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VMBS ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.