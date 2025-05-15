Fund Update: Prospera Financial Services Inc opened a $4.7M position in $SPSB stock

Prospera Financial Services Inc has opened a new $4.7M position in $SPSB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPSB.
$SPSB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $SPSB stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 14,639,719 shares (+5254.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $440,655,541
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 12,541,290 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,492,829
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 3,267,771 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,575,642
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,869,400 shares (+105.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,268,940
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,379,249 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,515,394
- MORGAN STANLEY added 885,193 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,431,862
- WAVERLY ADVISORS, LLC added 876,266 shares (+157.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,375,606
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
