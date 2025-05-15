Fund Update: Prospera Financial Services Inc opened a $4.3M position in $AMZA stock

Prospera Financial Services Inc has opened a new $4.3M position in $AMZA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMZA.
$AMZA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $AMZA stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROSPERA FINANCIAL SERVICES INC added 90,660 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,307,256
- INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 39,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,672,698
- GLOBAL RETIREMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 37,870 shares (+50.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,620,078
- ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 36,614 shares (+2304.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,566,346
- FULCRUM EQUITY MANAGEMENT removed 27,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,188,000
- VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC added 25,684 shares (+466.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,220,246
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 16,404 shares (-51.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $701,763
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
