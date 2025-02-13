Fund Update: Prospera Financial Services Inc opened a $11.9M position in $FTCB stock

Prospera Financial Services Inc has opened a new $11.9M position in $FTCB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FTCB.
$FTCB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $FTCB stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LVZ, INC. added 2,753,129 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,852,113
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,151,825 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,435,186
- CYNDEO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 857,421 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,705,743
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 741,859 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,319,388
- PROSPERA FINANCIAL SERVICES INC added 576,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,895,515
- ASSETMARK, INC added 267,578 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,525,485
- PHILIP JAMES WEALTH MANGEMENT, LLC added 256,511 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,296,952
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTCB ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.