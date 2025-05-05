Fund Update: Private Advisor Group, LLC opened a $6.9M position in $HGER stock

Private Advisor Group, LLC has opened a new $6.9M position in $HGER, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HGER.
$HGER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $HGER stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIDUCIARY FAMILY OFFICE, LLC added 1,053,741 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,324,978
- PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC added 285,231 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,859,805
- TRU INDEPENDENCE LLC added 166,663 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,008,245
- CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP added 149,502 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,595,523
- ONE CHARLES PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC removed 133,050 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,945,114
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC removed 114,594 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,755,985
- ORION PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, LLC removed 114,522 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,534,990
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.