Fund Update: PRINCIPAL SECURITIES, INC. added 9,421 shares of $AGG to their portfolio

PRINCIPAL SECURITIES, INC. has added 9,421 shares of $AGG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AGG.
$AGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 974 institutional investors add shares of $AGG stock to their portfolio, and 809 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY added 14,159,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,372,066,790
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 8,223,945 shares (+75.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $796,900,270
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 8,132,888 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $788,076,847
- ARIZONA PSPRS TRUST removed 8,126,522 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $787,459,981
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 7,757,878 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $751,738,378
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 7,463,618 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,224,584
- UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION removed 6,175,381 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $598,394,418
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AGG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.