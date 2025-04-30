Fund Update: PRINCIPAL SECURITIES, INC. added 3,793 shares of VERISK ANALYTICS ($VRSK) to their portfolio

PRINCIPAL SECURITIES, INC. has added 3,793 shares of $VRSK to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VRSK.

VERISK ANALYTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 461 institutional investors add shares of VERISK ANALYTICS stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VERISK ANALYTICS Insider Trading Activity

VERISK ANALYTICS insiders have traded $VRSK stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE EDWARD HANSEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,716 shares for an estimated $1,354,647 .

. LEE SHAVEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $1,201,889 .

. KATHY CARD BECKLES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,111 shares for an estimated $595,428

ELIZABETH MANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $289,011.

VERISK ANALYTICS Government Contracts

We have seen $26,176,542 of award payments to $VRSK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

VERISK ANALYTICS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRSK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

