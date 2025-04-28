Fund Update: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC opened a $68.3M position in $ATAT stock

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC has opened a new $68.3M position in $ATAT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ATAT.
$ATAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $ATAT stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 2,504,461 shares (+3189.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,001,469
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 2,409,952 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,322,139
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,257,517 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,704,632
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,529,066 shares (+96.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,116,584
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,258,756 shares (+506.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,847,948
- OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,052,822 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,310,383
- FMR LLC added 1,029,916 shares (+115.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,694,441
$ATAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
$ATAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.85.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $37.3 on 03/06/2025
- Simon Cheung from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.4 on 12/09/2024
