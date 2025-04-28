Fund Update: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC opened a $41.5M position in $MLPX stock

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC has opened a new $41.5M position in $MLPX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MLPX.
$MLPX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $MLPX stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 2,145,419 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,899,186
- PHOENIX FINANCIAL LTD. added 690,000 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,786,400
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 649,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,470,119
- EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 419,753 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,420,241
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 280,004 shares (+25926.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,957,042
- TEAMWORK FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 237,723 shares (+755.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,169,104
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 230,052 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,931,949
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.