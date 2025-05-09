Fund Update: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ opened a $210.9M position in $FLUT stock

PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ has opened a new $210.9M position in $FLUT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FLUT.
$FLUT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $FLUT stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 6,156,984 shares (-64.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,364,079,805
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 5,308,229 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,371,911,785
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 3,811,414 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $985,059,948
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 3,165,012 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $817,997,351
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,405,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $621,679,506
- CITIGROUP INC removed 2,266,751 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,841,795
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 1,912,519 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $494,290,535
$FLUT Insider Trading Activity
$FLUT insiders have traded $FLUT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEREMY PETER JACKSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 28,923 shares for an estimated $7,540,837.
- AMY HOWE (CEO & President - FanDuel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,508 shares for an estimated $3,753,430.
- NANCY DUBUC purchased 387 shares for an estimated $99,846
- ROBERT COLDRAKE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 166 shares for an estimated $42,348
$FLUT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLUT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
$FLUT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLUT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FLUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $319.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $340.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Needham set a target price of $310.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $308.0 on 03/05/2025
- Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $323.0 on 02/03/2025
- Ryan Sigdahl from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $350.0 on 11/13/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
