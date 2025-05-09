Fund Update: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ opened a $210.9M position in $FLUT stock

PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ has opened a new $210.9M position in $FLUT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FLUT.

$FLUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $FLUT stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLUT Insider Trading Activity

$FLUT insiders have traded $FLUT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY PETER JACKSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 28,923 shares for an estimated $7,540,837 .

. AMY HOWE (CEO & President - FanDuel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,508 shares for an estimated $3,753,430 .

. NANCY DUBUC purchased 387 shares for an estimated $99,846

ROBERT COLDRAKE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 166 shares for an estimated $42,348

$FLUT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLUT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$FLUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLUT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FLUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $319.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $340.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Needham set a target price of $310.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $308.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $323.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Ryan Sigdahl from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $350.0 on 11/13/2024

