Fund Update: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ added 780,200 shares of MONGODB ($MDB) to their portfolio

PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ has added 780,200 shares of $MDB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MDB.

MONGODB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of MONGODB stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONGODB Insider Trading Activity

MONGODB insiders have traded $MDB stock on the open market 75 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 75 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEV ITTYCHERIA (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 46,098 shares for an estimated $10,499,078 .

. DWIGHT A MERRIMAN has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 25,218 shares for an estimated $7,188,696 .

. CEDRIC PECH (President, Field Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,460 shares for an estimated $2,964,059 .

. MICHAEL LAWRENCE GORDON (COO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,819,794 .

. HOPE F COCHRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,350 shares for an estimated $518,974 .

. THOMAS BULL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,470 shares for an estimated $447,629 .

. SRDJAN TANJGA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 525 shares for an estimated $90,962.

MONGODB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDB in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

MONGODB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MDB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $344.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $344.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Blair Abernethy from UBS set a target price of $350.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Yun Kim from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $400.0 on 12/02/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

