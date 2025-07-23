Fund Update: Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC opened a $30.2M position in $CGBD stock

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has opened a new $30.2M position in $CGBD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CGBD.
$CGBD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $CGBD stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 4,858,884 shares (+36290.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,616,743
- PRIME CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 2,204,508 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $30,157,669
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 410,472 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $5,615,256
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 175,568 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,840,690
- ETHOS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 171,871 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,780,872
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 130,827 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,116,780
- HERBST GROUP, LLC removed 127,180 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,057,772
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $CGBD Data Alerts
Sign Up
$CGBD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGBD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CGBD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGBD forecast page.
$CGBD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGBD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CGBD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 05/08/2025
- Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/08/2025
- Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 04/24/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGBD ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.