Fund Update: Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC opened a $30.2M position in $CGBD stock

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has opened a new $30.2M position in $CGBD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CGBD.

$CGBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $CGBD stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CGBD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGBD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025

$CGBD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGBD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CGBD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 04/24/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

