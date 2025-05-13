Fund Update: Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC opened a $19.7M position in $DFUV stock

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has opened a new $19.7M position in $DFUV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DFUV.
$DFUV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $DFUV stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV removed 3,796,422 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,349,588
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,402,217 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,205,362
- ELSER FINANCIAL PLANNING, INC removed 978,212 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,312,116
- INDEX FUND ADVISORS, INC. removed 751,237 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,958,476
- SAVANT CAPITAL, LLC removed 662,050 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,283,080
- LRI INVESTMENTS, LLC added 507,728 shares (+2268.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,923,470
- PRIME CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 478,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,712,185
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
