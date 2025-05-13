Fund Update: Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC opened a $17.6M position in $AGGH stock

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has opened a new $17.6M position in $AGGH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AGGH.
$AGGH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $AGGH stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIME CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 829,936 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,553,146
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 400,622 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,264,831
- BUCK WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC added 296,163 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,263,847
- STADION MONEY MANAGEMENT, LLC added 241,072 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,973,315
- ANDINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 172,116 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,550,753
- FINANCIAL ENHANCEMENT GROUP LLC added 166,645 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,524,541
- PARK EDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 108,644 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,297,820
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
