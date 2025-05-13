Fund Update: Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC opened a $16.6M position in $FESM stock

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has opened a new $16.6M position in $FESM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FESM.
$FESM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $FESM stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 15,133,750 shares (+125.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $446,142,950
- PRIME CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 564,464 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,640,398
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 513,009 shares (+101.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,123,505
- LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC added 358,379 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,565,012
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 323,849 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,547,068
- EATON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LLC added 222,276 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,190,628
- BERGER FINANCIAL GROUP, INC added 200,337 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,905,934
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
