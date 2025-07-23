Fund Update: Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC opened a $105.1M position in $AVLV stock

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has opened a new $105.1M position in $AVLV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVLV.
$AVLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $AVLV stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. added 6,179,549 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $402,968,390
- FOCUS PARTNERS WEALTH added 1,960,816 shares (+2424.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,864,811
- PRIME CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 1,540,491 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $105,076,891
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 869,638 shares (+46.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,709,093
- PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC added 743,458 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $50,711,270
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 491,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,031,151
- VERUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. added 416,887 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $28,435,862
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVLV ticker page for more data.
