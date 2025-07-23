Fund Update: Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added 912,529 shares of $VGLT to their portfolio

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has added 912,529 shares of $VGLT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VGLT.
$VGLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $VGLT stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,270,324 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,403,365
- ANNEX ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 2,684,583 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $150,658,797
- JORDAN PARK GROUP LLC removed 2,076,925 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,651,649
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 2,041,714 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,623,143
- BRAMSHILL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,075,644 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,967,850
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 989,902 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,028,254
- EMPOWER ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 912,682 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,579,610
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $VGLT Data Alerts
Sign Up
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VGLT ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.