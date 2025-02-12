Fund Update: Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added 107,973 shares of UBER TECHNOLOGIES ($UBER) to their portfolio

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has added 107,973 shares of $UBER to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UBER.
UBER TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 990 institutional investors add shares of UBER TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 853 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 16,971,991 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,023,750,497
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 12,975,737 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $975,256,392
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 9,422,322 shares (+714.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $708,181,721
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,755,624 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,819,239
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 7,137,512 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $430,534,723
- FMR LLC removed 6,445,444 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $484,439,571
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 6,281,761 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,915,823
UBER TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
UBER TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 67,780 shares for an estimated $4,905,208.
UBER TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $217,915 of award payments to $UBER over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RIDESHARE SERVICES UBER: $52,000
- PROVIDE THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY (DOE) WITH RIDESHARE SERVICES UNDER THE GSA RIDESHARE BLANKET PURCHAS...: $50,000
- NON-EMERGENCY TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FOR MIDSHIPMEN AT THE USMMA BASE PERIOD (8/1/2021-5/31/2022) + 3 OPTIONS: $40,000
- BPA CALL UNDER GSA RIDESHARE BPA.: $38,000
- BPA CALL FOR RIDESHARE SERVICES: $15,529
UBER TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/23, 12/18, 12/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 08/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/04.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
