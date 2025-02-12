Fund Update: Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added 107,973 shares of UBER TECHNOLOGIES ($UBER) to their portfolio

Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC has added 107,973 shares of $UBER to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UBER.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 990 institutional investors add shares of UBER TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 853 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

UBER TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 67,780 shares for an estimated $4,905,208.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $217,915 of award payments to $UBER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/23, 12/18, 12/09.

on 01/29, 01/23, 12/18, 12/09. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

on 01/02. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 08/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $UBER ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.