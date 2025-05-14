Fund Update: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ opened a $283.2M position in $TVAL stock

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ has opened a new $283.2M position in $TVAL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TVAL.
$TVAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $TVAL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 8,943,567 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $283,242,766
- ONEDIGITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 211,283 shares (+45.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,691,332
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 51,687 shares (+714.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,636,927
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 40,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,256,654
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 25,837 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $818,257
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 25,513 shares (+155.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $807,996
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 25,099 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $794,885
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
